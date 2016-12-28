Ringing in the New Year 2017
No one said 2016 was going to be easy. After all of the hurdles, the ups, the downs, and all the rocky road in between, it is due time to dust off our dancing shoes and end 2016 on a high that will carry us into a new and hopeful 2017.
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|EdmondWA
|43,444
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|14 min
|tbird19482
|26,511
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|1 hr
|Kevin_andrews
|12
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|Master sorcerer
|77
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Slit354
|384
|merry christmas
|15 hr
|Aterrificphart
|15
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|Pamela
|87
