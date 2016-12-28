Police investigate body discovered in west Denver
The investigation is underway at 161 S. Bryant St., according to a 6:51 a.m. police tweet. The report does not say how the victim was killed or give personal details such as the gender and age of the dead person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|GET TO DA CHOPPA
|76
|merry christmas
|1 hr
|Aterrificphart
|15
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Pamela
|87
|What are billets on a truck
|1 hr
|G Man
|5
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|26,507
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|EdmondWA
|43,437
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Tue
|Looking in Denver
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC