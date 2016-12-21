New Year's Eve 2016: Ten Suggestions for Tardy Types in Denver
But we disagree: We're high on all the different ways you can spend December 31 in the Mile High City, from watching free fireworks to running around Washington Park to boogying in black tie. Still undecided about what to do? Here are some quick suggestions, grouped by type.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|19 min
|Not looking just ...
|11
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Master sorcerer
|77
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|2 hr
|Slit354
|384
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,438
|merry christmas
|4 hr
|Aterrificphart
|15
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|Pamela
|87
|What are billets on a truck
|5 hr
|G Man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC