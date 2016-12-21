Morton's to relocate in lower downtown Denver
Morton's The Steakhouse will move a block from its current location at 1710 Wynkoop St., facing Union Station in lower downtown Denver, to 1745 Wazee St., former home of Sullivan's Steakhouse, BusinessDen reports. The move will occur Jan. 21, and the restaurant will reopen Feb. 10, according to BusinessDen.
