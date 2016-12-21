Meat Market: Two Old Steakhouses Change Hands, Three New Ones Coming
As in the days of the Denver oil boom, steakhouses are a big part of Denver's current restaurant renaissance. While old meat palaces are being revived under new leadership, others are stampeding into town from respected restaurant groups.
