Marquez-Calzada Clash Will Headline D...

Marquez-Calzada Clash Will Headline Denver Card

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Stevie Marquez 10KO is set to square off with Daniel Calzada 2KO, January 14th 2017, in Denver, Colorado at the "Glitter Dome Event Center", located at 3600 Wynkoop St. The 154 pound bout is scheduled for 6 rounds and will be contested for the Rocky Mountain Boxing Regional Title, in the main event of the night, put on by Airtight Boxing. Marquez is coming into the bout as one of the hottest fighters in the state, taking home a win in each of his last 6 fights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 21 min Terra Firma 43,487
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 26,516
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 22 hr T Boy 13
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) 22 hr Shalyn 89
Denver tar (Nov '14) Thu Sick in Colorado 78
merry christmas Wed Aterrificphart 15
What are billets on a truck Wed G Man 5
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC