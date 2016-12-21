Marquez-Calzada Clash Will Headline Denver Card

Stevie Marquez 10KO is set to square off with Daniel Calzada 2KO, January 14th 2017, in Denver, Colorado at the "Glitter Dome Event Center", located at 3600 Wynkoop St. The 154 pound bout is scheduled for 6 rounds and will be contested for the Rocky Mountain Boxing Regional Title, in the main event of the night, put on by Airtight Boxing. Marquez is coming into the bout as one of the hottest fighters in the state, taking home a win in each of his last 6 fights.

