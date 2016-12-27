Jeffco Open Space plans to repair, reopen historic Welch Ditch
Jefferson County Open Space will be hosting a community meeting in January looking at a handful of projects planned for the mouth of Clear Creek Canyon. Among them are development of the Welch Ditch Trail, a unique project reviving a trail atop an irrigation ditch first built in the 1870s to divert water from Clear Creek to around 4,000 acres of farmland in Jefferson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
