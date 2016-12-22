How artist-friendly is Denver? Talking with Michael Seman about the future of our cultural scene
Michael Seman sits for a portrait at his office at on the Auraria campus on Dec. 5, 2016. Denver Arts & Venues has joined with CU Denver to appoint Seman as the first-ever researcher tasked with growing the city's creative economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|merry christmas
|32 min
|As I see it
|2
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|35 min
|As I see it
|43,503
|Morgan Ingram was not murdered nor stalked. (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Jenn
|97
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Not looking just ...
|69
|what is wrong with you people????
|11 hr
|Keith
|16
|JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy?
|14 hr
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|14 hr
|tbird19482
|26,471
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC