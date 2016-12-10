How a Wannabe Sam's Club Manager Beca...

How a Wannabe Sam's Club Manager Became a Denver Music Powerhouse

Damian Burford wants to inject some life into the sluggish winter season. To do so, he has joined forces with 3 Kings Tavern booker Vincent Fasano to throw Don't Panic: A South Broadway Music Festival , a two day event boasting a mob of mostly punk rock bands hailing from Colorado.

