How a Wannabe Sam's Club Manager Became a Denver Music Powerhouse
Damian Burford wants to inject some life into the sluggish winter season. To do so, he has joined forces with 3 Kings Tavern booker Vincent Fasano to throw Don't Panic: A South Broadway Music Festival , a two day event boasting a mob of mostly punk rock bands hailing from Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
