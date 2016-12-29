Hickenlooper spokeswoman to leave Colorado governor's office for consulting gig
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper gives his State of the State speech inside the House chambers of the State Capitol in Denver on January 15, 2015. Kathy Green, the governor's top spokeswoman, will resign next month to return to the private sector as a consultant, she announced Thursday in an e-mail to the press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 min
|Respect71
|26,515
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Respect71
|43,481
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|11 hr
|T Boy
|13
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|Shalyn
|89
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|Sick in Colorado
|78
|merry christmas
|Wed
|Aterrificphart
|15
|What are billets on a truck
|Wed
|G Man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC