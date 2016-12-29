Hickenlooper spokeswoman to leave Col...

Hickenlooper spokeswoman to leave Colorado governor's office for consulting gig

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper gives his State of the State speech inside the House chambers of the State Capitol in Denver on January 15, 2015. Kathy Green, the governor's top spokeswoman, will resign next month to return to the private sector as a consultant, she announced Thursday in an e-mail to the press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 min Respect71 26,515
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min Respect71 43,481
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 11 hr T Boy 13
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) 11 hr Shalyn 89
Denver tar (Nov '14) 14 hr Sick in Colorado 78
merry christmas Wed Aterrificphart 15
What are billets on a truck Wed G Man 5
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,326 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC