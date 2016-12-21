Field Trip to 1000 Degrees Pizza, Denver

It's one of the most popular foods in the world and while the pizza we're used to here in the United States isn't quite what you'd get from a trattoria in Italy, we sure like our dough + sauce + cheese + toppings! In fact , there are 350 slices of pizza consumed each second in the USA, and we eat 252 million pounds of pepperoni annually on pizzas on a total of 3 billion pizzas, worth $32 billion each year. That's a lotta slices.

