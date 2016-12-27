Fatal Denver Christmas stabbing victi...

Fatal Denver Christmas stabbing victim identified as Kayla Burke

The Denver medical examiner has identified the person killed in an early morning Christmas Day stabbing in Capitol Hill as Kayla Burke, 21. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Tuesday said Burke died from "sharp force injuries" and that the manner of death was homicide. The person suspected of stabbing Burke was apprehended and is being held on a charge of first-degree murder.

