DIY Music Isn't Dead in Colorado. Denver Noise Fest 2016 Proves It

A nationwide crackdown on DIY spaces following the tragic Ghost Ship fire in Oakland that claimed 36 lives has led many in the underground music scene to ask: Is DIY dead? The obvious answer, after last week's Denver Noise Fest, is a loud, very loud, very noisy, no. The festival was originally slated to take place at longstanding DIY venues Glob and Rhinoceropolis, in Denver, on December 21 and 22. When the Denver Fire Department deemed the spaces unsafe on December 8 , the future of the festival was in doubt.

