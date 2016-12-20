Denver water main break leads to closure of Sheridan between Arizona and Mississippi
A 12-inch water main break on Sheridan Avenue on Monday night caused extensive damage, and the street between Arizona and Mississippi Avenues will be closed until 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Denver Water. The pipe was repaired before 6 a.m., but repairs and cleanup will extend the closure through the morning rush hour and into the afternoon.
