Denver snaps up rights to RTD-owned lot along light rail to build affordable condos in Five Points
The Regional Transportation District has given Denver's economic development office the green light to pursue affordable housing development for a vacant lot owned by the transit agency in Five Points. The city early next year plans to solicit competitive bids from developers to build condos aimed at buyers of mixed incomes, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is wrong with you people????
|43 min
|Keith
|16
|merry christmas
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|1
|JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy?
|3 hr
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|43,518
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|26,471
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Johnny F
|105
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|7 hr
|Shalizar
|383
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC