Denver: Quit Kicking Your Artists Out
The City of Denver has begun to uproot an arts community already mourning the loss of 36 friends and creative comrades who died in Oakland's Ghost Ship fire . Evictions started on December 8, when the Denver Fire Department raided DIY gathering places, Rhinoceropolis and Glob , throwing eleven of my friends to the curb, in the name of "safety," on a subzero night.
