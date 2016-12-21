Denver: Quit Kicking Your Artists Out

Denver: Quit Kicking Your Artists Out

19 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The City of Denver has begun to uproot an arts community already mourning the loss of 36 friends and creative comrades who died in Oakland's Ghost Ship fire . Evictions started on December 8, when the Denver Fire Department raided DIY gathering places, Rhinoceropolis and Glob , throwing eleven of my friends to the curb, in the name of "safety," on a subzero night.

