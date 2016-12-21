Denver Noise Fest 2016 Begins Tonight at Globe Hall

Despite the recent shutdown of Rhinoceropolis, Denver Noise Fest 2016, originally scheduled to happen at the DIY space, will go on at nearby Globe Hall. The festival showcasing the diverse noise scene locally, nationally and internationally is in its seventh year and goes for two days, December 21 and 22. Tonight's headliner is Berlin-based act Slow Slow Loris.

