Denver Noise Fest 2016 Begins Tonight at Globe Hall
Despite the recent shutdown of Rhinoceropolis, Denver Noise Fest 2016, originally scheduled to happen at the DIY space, will go on at nearby Globe Hall. The festival showcasing the diverse noise scene locally, nationally and internationally is in its seventh year and goes for two days, December 21 and 22. Tonight's headliner is Berlin-based act Slow Slow Loris.
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is wrong with you people????
|44 min
|Keith
|16
|merry christmas
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|1
|JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy?
|3 hr
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|43,518
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|26,471
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Johnny F
|105
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|7 hr
|Shalizar
|383
