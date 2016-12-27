Denver museum goers pay homage to Carrie Fisher
Star Wars fans left personal messages in a book for Carrie Fisher before entering the Star Wars exhibit at the Denver Art Museum December 27, 2016. The death of Carrie Fisher brought back memories and acknowledgments of the passing of a film icon from visitors to the Denver Art Museum, which is hosting an exhibit that features more than 70 costumes used in the Star Wars series.
