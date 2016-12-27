Denver museum goers pay homage to Car...

Denver museum goers pay homage to Carrie Fisher

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Star Wars fans left personal messages in a book for Carrie Fisher before entering the Star Wars exhibit at the Denver Art Museum December 27, 2016. The death of Carrie Fisher brought back memories and acknowledgments of the passing of a film icon from visitors to the Denver Art Museum, which is hosting an exhibit that features more than 70 costumes used in the Star Wars series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denver tar (Nov '14) 3 hr Katherin 74
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Rosa_Winkel 43,413
merry christmas 4 hr Quarmal 11
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr tbird19482 26,500
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 13 hr Looking in Denver 9
What are billets on a truck 23 hr Tafron 4
Project New Americana Movement Mon Project New Ameri... 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC