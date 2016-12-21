Construction suspended for heavy traf...

Construction suspended for heavy traffic in Colo

12 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:17PM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 2:17PM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 1:27PM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit DENVER -- It may come as no surprise to Colorado drivers: roads are going to get clogged this week. What may come as a surprise is the decision by the State of Colorado to suspend all construction and projects that might add to the problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

