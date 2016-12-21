Charging stations for electric vehicl...

Charging stations for electric vehicles to link three states

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The plan from Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is to create a series of charging stations so electric vehicles can make the trek along interstates that link the three states. "This initiative recognizes that our states will continue to lead the country in the electric vehicle market," Hickenlooper said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 20 min lides 43,507
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 26,473
Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's 10 hr Aterrificphart 13
merry christmas 10 hr Aterrificphart 4
News Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06) 11 hr Taste2106 384
Morgan Ingram was not murdered nor stalked. (Nov '12) 19 hr Jenn 97
Denver tar (Nov '14) 19 hr Not looking just ... 69
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,158 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,528

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC