Charging stations for electric vehicles to link three states
The plan from Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is to create a series of charging stations so electric vehicles can make the trek along interstates that link the three states. "This initiative recognizes that our states will continue to lead the country in the electric vehicle market," Hickenlooper said.
