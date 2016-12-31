Arrest Warrant Issued In Deadly Shooting, Suspect On The Run
Arrest Warrant Issued In Deadly Shooting, Suspect On The Run An arrest warrant has been issued in a deadly shooting on Thursday night. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for David Craine, 27, in the shooting death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|1 hr
|Moanz3188
|5
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|26,552
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,581
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,242
|Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Eig...
|11 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|8
|200+ Cases of Harassment & Abuse of People of C...
|11 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|53
|Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's
|11 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|15
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC