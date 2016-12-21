Andrea Frizzi on the Real America and...

Andrea Frizzi on the Real America and Moving Il Posto

Wednesday Dec 21

At the end of this year, Andrea Frizzi will shutter his Il Posto on East 17th Avenue and start anew in a fresh space in RiNo , just around the corner from Vero, the Milano pizzeria he recently launched in Denver Central Market . Il Posto's new digs are dazzling, a sleek upgrade from the simplicity of the tiny spot Frizzi oversaw for nearly a decade - but he promises not to lose the Il Posto charm in the move.

