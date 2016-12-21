Alyson Two Eagles on Career Changes, ...

Alyson Two Eagles on Career Changes, Community and Closing Ironwood

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

When Alyson Two Eagles, a waitress, and then-partner Jeff Childress, an electrician, opened Ironwood on South Broadway in 2011, they were aiming to do something bigger with their lives. They called it a "things-we-love" store - and right from the beginning, it was: a curated cabinet of curiosities, a magical natural history museum of antique objects, books, live plants and work by artists the couple knew from the neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min Respect71 43,477
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 8 hr T Boy 13
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) 8 hr Shalyn 89
Denver tar (Nov '14) 11 hr Sick in Colorado 78
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 15 hr tbird19482 26,511
merry christmas Wed Aterrificphart 15
What are billets on a truck Wed G Man 5
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,733

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC