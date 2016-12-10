100 Favorite Dishes: Sesame Chicken From Red Dragon Chinese Restaurant
Yet somehow the owners of Red Dragon in south Denver have managed to add a little wonder to the dish - and frankly, they have made it the city's best version of this classic since opening in 1993. The restaurant originally opened off of University Boulevard and Evans Avenue but moved to a new location on Colorado Boulevard a few years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|15 min
|Respect71
|43,480
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|37 min
|T Boy
|13
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|41 min
|Shalyn
|89
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Sick in Colorado
|78
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|tbird19482
|26,511
|merry christmas
|23 hr
|Aterrificphart
|15
|What are billets on a truck
|23 hr
|G Man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC