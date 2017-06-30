Will Dallas County face layoffs after...

Will Dallas County face layoffs after tax miscalculation?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

County Judge Clay Jenkins did not rule out layoffs after county auditors miscalculated tax revenues by $13-million. "I see the possibility that we need to right size some departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 3 hr Katie Couric 54
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 12 hr WarForPil 9,843
News Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem... 16 hr Luis 1
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 17 hr Princess Hey 453
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Sat Larry L 118
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump Jun 29 ThomasA 2
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... Jun 29 ADuv 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC