Will Bake For Prizes: Dallas Bake Off to Fill Fair Park With Cookies, Cakes and Other Sweets
This weekend, Three Twelve Co. will fill Fair Park with baked goods from bakers vying for wins in categories like cake, chocolate, cupcakes and macarons.
