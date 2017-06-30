'Weekend of Honor' Dedicated to Fallen Dallas Officers
There will be ample opportunity to pay tribute to the lives lost one year ago in Downtown Dallas when five police officers were killed in a shooting at a July 7 protest. The city of Dallas has a series of tributes lined up called " Weekend of Honor " for those killed in the deadliest incident involving American law enforcement since the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
