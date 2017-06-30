'Weekend of Honor' Dedicated to Falle...

'Weekend of Honor' Dedicated to Fallen Dallas Officers

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

There will be ample opportunity to pay tribute to the lives lost one year ago in Downtown Dallas when five police officers were killed in a shooting at a July 7 protest. The city of Dallas has a series of tributes lined up called " Weekend of Honor " for those killed in the deadliest incident involving American law enforcement since the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr WarForOil 9,853
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 13 hr meep 1,131
News Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem... 14 hr mr opposing views 2
Sijabuliso moyo dent one inc (Jun '16) 20 hr sijabuliso moyo 3
Apostle Saul (Paul); Judaism Rejection (Jul '12) Thu Ben Avraham 2
Were There Two Different Jesuses? Thu Ben Avraham 1
Who Murdered Jesus ?? Talmudic Jews aka Phari... (Aug '12) Thu Ben Avraham 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,391 • Total comments across all topics: 282,311,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC