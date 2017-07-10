The teenager was attacked at this Dal...

The teenager was attacked at this Dallas home.

7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A 17-year-old Dallas girl and her brother were allegedly attacked with acid and had their home spray-painted with a hate message in late June. Dallas Police are searching for the aggravated assault suspect they say attacked Alma Ponce and her 8-year-old brother in the 300 block of Bonnie View Road.

