South Dallas group uses farm, tough love to help kids stay on the right track
Cory Crayton stood before two of his mentors, a stolen phone in his hand. They gave the then sixth-grader an ultimatum - tell the truth or they were out of his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|7 hr
|Katie Couric
|54
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|WarForPil
|9,843
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|20 hr
|Luis
|1
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|21 hr
|Princess Hey
|453
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry L
|118
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Jun 29
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC