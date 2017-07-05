Rock-wielding man shot by police at Dallas Love Field gets probation
A rock-wielding man who was shot after assaulting his ex-girlfriend and threatening a police officer at Dallas Love Field last year has received 10 years' probation. Shawn Diamond, 30, pleaded guilty June 1 to felony aggravated assault of a public servant and was given probation as part of a plea agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|3 hr
|Greg Price Newsweek
|56
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|WarForOil
|9,848
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|455
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|Jul 2
|Luis
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jul 1
|Larry L
|118
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Jun 29
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC