Rock-wielding man shot by police at D...

Rock-wielding man shot by police at Dallas Love Field gets probation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A rock-wielding man who was shot after assaulting his ex-girlfriend and threatening a police officer at Dallas Love Field last year has received 10 years' probation. Shawn Diamond, 30, pleaded guilty June 1 to felony aggravated assault of a public servant and was given probation as part of a plea agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 3 hr Greg Price Newsweek 56
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr WarForOil 9,848
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Tue Princess Hey 455
News Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem... Jul 2 Luis 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Jul 1 Larry L 118
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump Jun 29 ThomasA 2
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... Jun 29 ADuv 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,925 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC