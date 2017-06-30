Red River Scrapbook: The Varnish

Red River Scrapbook: The Varnish

He knew the schedule and would keep an eye on the clock. Most days, if he wasn't busy with a customer, and if the weather wasn't something to be avoided, he would step out of the lumberyard's office just before the appointed time and walk the half block over to the depot to watch her roar by.

