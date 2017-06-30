People of interest named ina Read Story Tanya Eiserer

The City of Lancaster has identified four people of interest in the investigation of missing 13-year-old Shavon Randle. The City released the photos of 26-year-old Darius Fields of Glenn Heights; 19-year-old Michael Titus of Dallas; 25-year-old Laporshya Polley of Dallas, and 24-year-old Devontae Owens of Dallas.

