Modeled after civil rights efforts, a...

Modeled after civil rights efforts, a new Dallas ISD program empowers children with literacy

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The 18-year-old SMU sophomore didn't ever envision himself in the role of an instructor. But here he is, in a classroom at Dallas ISD's Pease Elementary in east Oak Cliff, with a group of young boys sitting - and squirming - on a rug in front of him as he reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sun Katie Couric 54
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sun WarForPil 9,843
News Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem... Sun Luis 1
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Princess Hey 453
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Sat Larry L 118
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump Jun 29 ThomasA 2
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... Jun 29 ADuv 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Dallas County was issued at July 03 at 10:48PM CDT

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,432 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC