Missing Lancaster teen, man found dead in Dallas residence
A Lancaster teen who authorities said was kidnapped just a few days ago was found dead overnight in a residence, according to an FBI agent. FBI special agent in charge Eric Jackson told reporters Sunday a young female later identified as Shavon Randle, 13, was found in a home along with a man.
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|49 min
|kyman
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForPil
|9,843
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|5 hr
|Luis
|1
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|453
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|16 hr
|Larry L
|118
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Fri
|Coco lover
|51
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
