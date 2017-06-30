Missing Lancaster teen, man found dea...

Missing Lancaster teen, man found dead in Dallas residence

A Lancaster teen who authorities said was kidnapped just a few days ago was found dead overnight in a residence, according to an FBI agent. FBI special agent in charge Eric Jackson told reporters Sunday a young female later identified as Shavon Randle, 13, was found in a home along with a man.

