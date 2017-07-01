Mexican child molester jailed after crossing Rio Grande is wanted in Dallas
An unauthorized immigrant with two arrest warrants out of Dallas County was arrested while trying to cross the Rio Grande River near Laredo. The Mexican national, a convicted child molester, was attempting to enter the U.S. by crossing the border near the Slaughter's Park area, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|6 hr
|kyman
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|WarForPil
|9,843
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|11 hr
|Luis
|1
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|453
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|Larry L
|118
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Jun 30
|Coco lover
|51
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC