Kaiseki Tasting at Dallas Fish Market Riffs On Japanese Haute Cuisine
Chef Richard Triptow is offering a six-course kaiseki menu at Dallas Fish Market on July 19. It's the first time I've seen a local chef riff on this particular form of highly codified Japanese dining, which takes inspiration from the seasons and incorporates into its gorgeously simple-elegant dishes ornaments of leaf, twig, flower. Triptow, who has been interested in the culinary form for a while, was spurred by a recent trip to Japan, where, in Kyoto, the cradle of the most refined kaiseki tradition, he dined on one particular spring-inspired kaiseki meal that stunned him.
