Hugs and one last bite as the Palm closes after 33 years in Dallas' West End
Friday night was the end of a 33-year run for the steak and lobster house, a longtime epicenter for famous customers from Jack Nicholson and Aerosmith to George Bush 41 and Jerry Jones. Palm restaurants are power dining spots in Manhattan, L.A., Washington, D.C., East Hampton, N.Y., and 20 other cities.
