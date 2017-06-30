House Republican leader balks at Russ...

House Republican leader balks at Russia sanctions bill over...

The Russia sanctions bill passed by the Senate last month may face a new obstacle in the House, as the Republican chairman of the House Rules Committee raises concerns about how new sanctions on Russia's energy and financial services sectors would affect his district's businesses. The legislation initially stalled last month when House Republicans said its language did not comply with a constitutional requirement that bills generating revenue originate in the House.

