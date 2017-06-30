Groups unite in Dallas to discuss 201...

Groups unite in Dallas to discuss 2016 police deaths

In this June 20, 2017 photo, Roy Vandiver, left, talks with Juanita Pounds at the dining table during the Together We Dine event at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas. The Dallas Morning News reported that more than 150 people of various ethnicities came together as part of the Year of Unity efforts, created in response to the July 7, 2016, ambush in Dallas that left five police officers dead.

