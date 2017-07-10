'Everybody Love Everybody': Man's mission after Julya
It used to be that every time Chris Bailey heard about another deadly shooting, he would mourn and move on. "On the way to work the next day I was crying," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|13 min
|unreals_dad
|1,537
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|58 min
|WarForOil
|9,857
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|texas pete
|1,133
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|20 hr
|Rony1076
|26
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Tue
|Funja
|121
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Jul 9
|Hillary Clinton
|58
|Were There Two Different Jesuses?
|Jul 8
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC