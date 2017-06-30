Essence preps for return to Durban, S...

Essence preps for return to Durban, South Africa

In this May 11, 2013, file photo, Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks during McDonald's Gospelfest 2013 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Essence Festival Durban on Thursday, July 6, 2017, said the festival's Durban, South Africa edition will take place Sept. 28-Oct. 1, featuring Bishop T.D. Jakes, a talk-show host, entrepreneur and best-selling author based in Dallas, Texas, whose ministry is global.

