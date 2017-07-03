Death of 13-year-old Texas girl linke...

Death of 13-year-old Texas girl linked to drug theft

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Shavon Randle's body was found in a home outside Dallas, four days after she went missing. In the home, police also found the body of Michael Titus, 19, who at one point was a person of interest in her disappearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sun Katie Couric 54
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sun WarForPil 9,843
News Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem... Sun Luis 1
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Princess Hey 453
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Sat Larry L 118
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump Jun 29 ThomasA 2
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... Jun 29 ADuv 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,753 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC