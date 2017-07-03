Death of 13-year-old Texas girl linked to drug theft
Shavon Randle's body was found in a home outside Dallas, four days after she went missing. In the home, police also found the body of Michael Titus, 19, who at one point was a person of interest in her disappearance.
