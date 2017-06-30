Dallas Police Searching for Man in Gr...

Dallas Police Searching for Man in Gray SUV After Assault

Read more: NBC Dallas

Dallas police are currently searching for a person connected to an aggravated robbery, which took place around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. An elderly woman was allegedly beaten and robbed near the 5000 block of Second Avenue.

