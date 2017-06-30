Dallas Police Searching for Man in Gray SUV After Assault
Dallas police are currently searching for a person connected to an aggravated robbery, which took place around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. An elderly woman was allegedly beaten and robbed near the 5000 block of Second Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|1 hr
|Luis
|1
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|453
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|Larry L
|118
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,842
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Fri
|Coco lover
|51
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC