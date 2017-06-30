Dallas PD Parking Lots Still Unsecure...

Dallas PD Parking Lots Still Unsecured After Attack

One of the bombs was placed by a vehicle in an unsecured parking lot at headquarters and it exploded before it could be defused by the bomb disposal robot. Two years removed from a brazen attack on the Dallas Police Department Headquarters and there is still concern about a lack of basic security measures in place at its seven patrol division substations.

