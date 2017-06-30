Dallas' once-troubled CPS operations ...

Dallas' once-troubled CPS operations are on the mend, agency chief says

Dallas County has nearly 100 more child-abuse investigators than it did a year ago, state protective services commissioner Henry "Hank" Whitman said Friday. The number of Child Protective Services investigators in the county who are fully trained and "case carrying" was 213 in April, up from 114 a year earlier, according to a fact sheet Whitman's aides released as he visited North Texas for a CPS worker graduation ceremony.

