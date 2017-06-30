Dallas' once-troubled CPS operations are on the mend, agency chief says
Dallas County has nearly 100 more child-abuse investigators than it did a year ago, state protective services commissioner Henry "Hank" Whitman said Friday. The number of Child Protective Services investigators in the county who are fully trained and "case carrying" was 213 in April, up from 114 a year earlier, according to a fact sheet Whitman's aides released as he visited North Texas for a CPS worker graduation ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|9,842
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Fri
|Coco lover
|51
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Thu
|ADuv
|1
|Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil...
|Wed
|amy donovan
|1
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|Jun 28
|WarForOil
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 28
|ThomasA
|117
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC