Dallas' interim police chief fires 4 employees, including officer charged in fatal shooting
During a hearing Wednesday evening, Dallas' interim police Chief David Pughes terminated four employees, including an officer charged in a deadly shooting and a 911 call taker. Among those terminated was Officer Christopher Hess who reportedly violated the department's felony traffic stop policy, use of deadly force policy and placed a person in greater danger than necessary, police said.
