Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remember the five police officers killed July 7

On July 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., the Dallas community is invited to join together at CrossFit Heat for the Dallas Five Memorial Concert and CrossFit Competition. Dallas Police officers, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and agents from the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Intelligence Division teamed up to create this family friendly event in honor and remembrance of the five police officers who lost their lives in the Dallas shooting on July 7th, 2016.

