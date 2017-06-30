Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor...

Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remember the five police officers killed July 7

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: North Texas e-News

On July 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., the Dallas community is invited to join together at CrossFit Heat for the Dallas Five Memorial Concert and CrossFit Competition. Dallas Police officers, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and agents from the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Intelligence Division teamed up to create this family friendly event in honor and remembrance of the five police officers who lost their lives in the Dallas shooting on July 7th, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 1 hr Larry L 118
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,842
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Fri Coco lover 51
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump Thu ThomasA 2
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... Jun 29 ADuv 1
News Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil... Jun 28 amy donovan 1
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Jun 28 WarForOil 3
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,617 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC