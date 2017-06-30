Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remember the five police officers killed July 7
On July 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., the Dallas community is invited to join together at CrossFit Heat for the Dallas Five Memorial Concert and CrossFit Competition. Dallas Police officers, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and agents from the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Intelligence Division teamed up to create this family friendly event in honor and remembrance of the five police officers who lost their lives in the Dallas shooting on July 7th, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Larry L
|118
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,842
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Fri
|Coco lover
|51
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
|Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil...
|Jun 28
|amy donovan
|1
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|Jun 28
|WarForOil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC