Dallas-County 5 mins ago 7:56 p.m.SMU officer honored on one-year anniversary of flash flood death
Family, friends, and coworkers of SMU Police Officer Mark McCullers gathered in front of the SMU Police Department Wednesday morning at the memorial bench that bears his name to mark the one year anniversary of his accidental death in a Dallas flash flood. While working a private security detail at a home under construction along Turtle Creek, a flood swept him and his patrol car away at the Fitzhugh Avenue bridge July 5, 2016.
