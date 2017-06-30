Dallas-County 31 mins ago 5:28 p.m.Interim Dallas police chief terminates five employees
An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on May 11, 2016, Senior Corporal Keith Huber, #7839, engaged in adverse conduct when he was involved in a disturbance which resulted in a police response by the Midlothian Police Department. The investigation also concluded that on September 22, 2016, Senior Corporal Huber engaged in adverse conduct which resulted in his arrest on December 29, 2016, for Injury to Child with Intent Bodily Injury, Felony 3. In addition, the investigation concluded that from December 22, 2016, through December 28, 2016, Senior Corporal Huber violated the Administrative Leave Policy.
