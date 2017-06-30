Dallas-County 31 mins ago 5:28 p.m.In...

Dallas-County 31 mins ago 5:28 p.m.Interim Dallas police chief terminates five employees

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on May 11, 2016, Senior Corporal Keith Huber, #7839, engaged in adverse conduct when he was involved in a disturbance which resulted in a police response by the Midlothian Police Department. The investigation also concluded that on September 22, 2016, Senior Corporal Huber engaged in adverse conduct which resulted in his arrest on December 29, 2016, for Injury to Child with Intent Bodily Injury, Felony 3. In addition, the investigation concluded that from December 22, 2016, through December 28, 2016, Senior Corporal Huber violated the Administrative Leave Policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Murdered Jesus ?? Talmudic Jews aka Phari... (Aug '12) 13 min Ben Avraham 4
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,850
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 4 hr Princess Hey 459
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 16 hr Hot Chick 57
News Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem... Jul 2 Luis 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Jul 1 Larry L 118
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump Jun 29 ThomasA 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC