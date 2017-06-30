Dallas-County 20 mins ago 5:16 p.m.Long lost veteran's belongings found in abandoned storage unit
Mementos of a mysterious life, found in an abandoned storage unit in Mesquite, have offered clues for a grieving Texas family. But the answers they are truly seeking remain as elusive as the big brother who disappeared from his family's life for nearly 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|9,846
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|455
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|12 hr
|Truth
|55
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|Jul 2
|Luis
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jul 1
|Larry L
|118
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Jun 29
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC